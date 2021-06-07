Menu
2013 Chevrolet Impala

177,000 KM

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
LT

LT

Location

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

177,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7282295
  • Stock #: PC1060
  • VIN: 2g1wb5e3xd1138149

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Description

THIS CAR IS FREE OF RUST AND CLEAN LOOKS GREAT AND DRIVES GREAT IT IS CROWN WEATHER PROOFED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT.WE ALSO BUY CARS

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Floor mats
Power Outlet
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C
Engine Immobilizer
Smart Device Integration
Requires Subscription

