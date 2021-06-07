2013 Chevrolet Impala

$5,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 7 , 0 0 0 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7282295

7282295 Stock #: PC1060

PC1060 VIN: 2g1wb5e3xd1138149

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 177,000 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Heated Mirrors 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Door Locks Power Mirror(s) Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry Intermittent Wipers Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Remote Trunk Release Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Rear Reading Lamps Remote Engine Start Floor mats Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm CD Player AM/FM Stereo MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Windows Rear Defrost Seating Cloth Seats Power Driver Seat Rear Bench Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Comfort A/C Adjustable Steering Wheel Multi-Zone A/C Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Smart Device Integration Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.