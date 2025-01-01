$18,860+ taxes & licensing
2013 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT Extended Cab *ONLY 42,000 KM*
Location
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
1-877-895-0886
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$18,860
+ taxes & licensing
Used
42,750KM
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 23542
- Mileage 42,750 KM
Vehicle Description
ONLY 42,000 KM! LIKE BRAND NEW! ONE OWNER - CARFAX VERIFIED ACCIDENT FREE - 5.3L V8 - NEW TIRES - MUST SEE!
No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!
WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WE'LL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DON'T BUY OURS!
Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details!
OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Child Seat Anchors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Leather Steering Wheel
Anti-Theft System
Exterior
Tinted Glass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Trailer Hitch
Seating
Split Rear Seat
Warranty
Warranty Available
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Bed Liner
Quality Car Sales
241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
