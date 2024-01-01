Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 Chevrolet Suburban Commercial for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

216,837 KM

Details Features

$11,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

Commercial

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Suburban

Commercial

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

  1. 10885644
  2. 10885644
  3. 10885644
  4. 10885644
  5. 10885644
  6. 10885644
  7. 10885644
  8. 10885644
  9. 10885644
  10. 10885644
  11. 10885644
  12. 10885644
  13. 10885644
  14. 10885644
  15. 10885644
  16. 10885644
  17. 10885644
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
216,837KM
Used
As Is Condition
VIN 1GNSC5E07DR353379

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # C3379
  • Mileage 216,837 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rollover protection bars
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps

Convenience

Tow Hitch
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Powertrain

Locking/Limited Slip Differential

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC 120,866 KM $26,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Audi Q5 quattro 4dr 3.2L Premium 197,507 KM $10,900 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2014 Chevrolet Equinox LT 180,831 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$11,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Suburban