2013 Chevrolet Trax

Listing ID: 8644214

Stock #: NK4403B

VIN: 3GNCJKSB1DL204276

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic

Interior Colour Jet Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # NK4403B

Mileage 81,942 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tachometer Compass Trip Computer Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Front Reading Lights Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Bucket front seats Selective service internet access Safety Daytime Running Lights Stability Control Side Airbag Onstar Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt OnStar Directions & Connections Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Stereo Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Control Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 4 Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity Trim Cloth Seat Upholstery Exterior Body-coloured bumpers Dusk sensing headlights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Tires: Profile: 70 Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: H Black grille w/chrome surround Mechanical Torsion beam rear suspension Front Independent Suspension Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Center Console: Full with storage Windows Privacy glass: Light Suspension Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Coil rear spring Front suspension stabilizer bar Strut front suspension Semi-independent rear suspension Suspension class: Touring Seating Split rear bench Security Audio system security Additional Features 4 door Radio data system Transmission hill holder Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input Braking Assist Remote activated exterior entry lights Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Wheel Diameter: 16 Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats One 12V DC power outlet Wheel Width: 6.5 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Rear spoiler: Lip Audio system memory card slot Intercooled Turbo Driver and passenger knee airbags Clock: In-radio display Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km Diameter of tires: 16.0" Rear Shoulder Room: 1,340 mm Tires: Width: 205 mm Front Head Room: 1,005 mm Fuel Capacity: 53 L Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Overall Length: 4,280 mm Overall height: 1,674 mm Rear Head Room: 985 mm Rear Leg Room: 908 mm Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L Curb weight: 1,363 kg Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg Overall Width: 1,776 mm Wheelbase: 2,555 mm Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,274 mm Power child safety locks Halogen aero-composite headlights

