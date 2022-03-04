$13,005+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,005
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener Nissan
1-888-693-5583
2013 Chevrolet Trax
2013 Chevrolet Trax
LS - Bluetooth - OnStar - $186 B/W
Location
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2
1-888-693-5583
$13,005
+ taxes & licensing
81,942KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8644214
- Stock #: NK4403B
- VIN: 3GNCJKSB1DL204276
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Champagne Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Jet Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # NK4403B
- Mileage 81,942 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Looking for an SUV but want great gas mileage? The Chevy Trax could be the answer. This 2013 Chevrolet Trax is for sale today.
The 2013 Chevrolet Trax is a fun to drive small crossover SUV that gives you the space you need and city-friendly handling you need. It has a raised ride height that gives you better visibility and great fuel economy that helps you keep more money in your pocket every time you fill up. The Trax is loaded with the latest in technology features and a great value for the price. This SUV has 81,942 kms. It's champagne silver metallic in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 138HP 1.4L 4 Cylinder Engine. It may have some remaining factory warranty, please check with dealer for details. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Bluetooth, Onstar, Steering Wheel Audio Control, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
o~o
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Front Reading Lights
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Selective service internet access
Daytime Running Lights
Stability Control
Side Airbag
Onstar
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
OnStar Directions & Connections
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Control
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Dusk sensing headlights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Tires: Profile: 70
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Black grille w/chrome surround
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Center Console: Full with storage
Privacy glass: Light
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
Suspension class: Touring
Split rear bench
Audio system security
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
Braking Assist
Remote activated exterior entry lights
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Diameter: 16
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Width: 6.5
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Rear spoiler: Lip
Audio system memory card slot
Intercooled Turbo
Driver and passenger knee airbags
Clock: In-radio display
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.7 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 7.8 L/100 km
Diameter of tires: 16.0"
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,340 mm
Tires: Width: 205 mm
Front Head Room: 1,005 mm
Fuel Capacity: 53 L
Front Shoulder Room: 1,374 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Overall Length: 4,280 mm
Overall height: 1,674 mm
Rear Head Room: 985 mm
Rear Leg Room: 908 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,313 mm
Max cargo capacity: 1,371 L
Curb weight: 1,363 kg
Gross vehicle weight: 1,990 kg
Overall Width: 1,776 mm
Wheelbase: 2,555 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,037 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,274 mm
Power child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener Nissan
Kitchener Nissan
1450 Victoria St North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2