$9,495+ tax & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd
519-742-3497
2013 Chrysler 200
LX
Location
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9
114,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8740046
- Stock #: PC1229
- VIN: 1C3CCBAB3DN692364
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Beige
- Interior Colour Beige
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 114,000 KM
Vehicle Description
HER IS A NICE CLEAN SEDAN WITH NO RUST AND WEATHER PROOFED WITH FAIRLY LOW KS LOOKS AND DRIVES GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5195706463 FOR AN APPOINTMENT .TO SEE OUR FULL INVENTORY PLS GO TO PAYCANMOTORS.CA
Vehicle Features
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Cruise Control
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Wheel Covers
Paycan Motors Ltd
1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9