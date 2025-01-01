Menu
<p><span style=font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif; font-size: 16px; white-space-collapse: preserve; color: #000000;>***CERTIFIED*** ONLY 149,000 KM </span><span style=color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>No hidden fees, fully Certified and Serviced, free CARFAX history report, and 5 year warranty available!</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>WE BUY VEHICLES! TRADE-INS WANTED! WELL BUY YOUR VEHICLE FOR TOP DOLLAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS!</span><br /><br /><span style=color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>Buy with Confidence - Non-commissioned sales staff! Family Owned Business for Over 45 Years! Trade-ins welcome. Visit our website to get PRE-APPROVED online with our credit experts! Price + taxes and licensing. Call for details! <br /></span><br style=box-sizing: border-box; /><span style=color: #000000; font-family: arial, helvetica, sans-serif;>OPEN Monday-Friday 9:00am-8:00pm and Saturday 9:00am-5:00pm. Over 100 used vehicles available at Quality Car Sales - 241 Manitou Drive in Kitchener. Trust your dealer - love your car!</span></p>

2013 Dodge Dart

149,132 KM

$7,990

+ taxes & licensing
2013 Dodge Dart

*AUTOMATIC*

2013 Dodge Dart

*AUTOMATIC*

Location

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4

1-877-895-0886

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
149,132KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 23085
  • Mileage 149,132 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors

Interior

Security System
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Anti-Theft System

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Split Rear Seat

Warranty

Warranty Available

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Quality Car Sales

Quality Car Sales

241 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

2013 Dodge Dart