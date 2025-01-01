Menu
Looking for a reliable and accessible minivan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, a vehicle designed to provide comfort and convenience for the whole family. This minivan boasts only 46,000 km, is certified, and has never been in an accident. Finished in a beautiful blue exterior and featuring a practical black interior, this Grand Caravan is ready to hit the road. Its equipped with a Braunability wheelchair conversion, offering unparalleled accessibility for passengers with mobility needs. You can rest assured knowing this minivan has been thoroughly inspected and certified, giving you peace of mind with your purchase.

Here are a few of the features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:

Braunability Wheelchair Conversion: Experience the ultimate in accessibility, making every journey inclusive and comfortable for passengers with mobility needs.
Low Mileage: With only 46,000 km, this Grand Caravan has plenty of life left, offering years of reliable service.
Certified: This vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and dependability.
Accident-Free History: Drive with confidence, knowing this minivan has a clean record.
Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for everyone, with ample room for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Used
46,000KM
VIN 2C4RDGBG7DR668727

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 46,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and accessible minivan? Auto Expo Inc. is proud to present this meticulously maintained 2013 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, a vehicle designed to provide comfort and convenience for the whole family. This minivan boasts only 46,000 km, is certified, and has never been in an accident. Finished in a beautiful blue exterior and featuring a practical black interior, this Grand Caravan is ready to hit the road. It's equipped with a Braunability wheelchair conversion, offering unparalleled accessibility for passengers with mobility needs.

This Grand Caravan is more than just a means of transportation; it's a gateway to freedom and independence. The automatic transmission and front-wheel drive make for a smooth and easy driving experience, while the spacious interior ensures everyone travels in comfort. You can rest assured knowing this minivan has been thoroughly inspected and certified, giving you peace of mind with your purchase.

Here are a few of the features that make this Grand Caravan stand out:

  • Braunability Wheelchair Conversion: Experience the ultimate in accessibility, making every journey inclusive and comfortable for passengers with mobility needs.
  • Low Mileage: With only 46,000 km, this Grand Caravan has plenty of life left, offering years of reliable service.
  • Certified: This vehicle has passed a rigorous inspection, ensuring its quality and dependability.
  • Accident-Free History: Drive with confidence, knowing this minivan has a clean record.
  • Spacious Interior: Enjoy a comfortable ride for everyone, with ample room for passengers and cargo.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave, West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Interior

Anti-Lock Brakes
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Winter Tires
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bucket Seats

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

$27,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan