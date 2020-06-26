Menu
Account
Sign In
$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,BLUETOOTH,CLEAN CAR FAX,ALLOYS,STOW&GO,TINTED

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SXT,BLUETOOTH,CLEAN CAR FAX,ALLOYS,STOW&GO,TINTED

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

519-208-0770

Contact Seller
Sale Price

$8,495

+ taxes & licensing

  • 184,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5274872
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG9DR663772
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

SXT, Auto, A/C, Bluetooth, Power Group, Key Less, Alloys, power seat, Tinted, Clean Carfax, Certified, No Rust, No pets, Perfect Driving Condition, Must see!!! 

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

3 Months (5000 Km's,up to $3000 per claim) Power Train, A/C, Starter, Alternator, Water pump, etc. Warranty from Lubrico would be included.                             

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 1051 King St E, Kitchener!   

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Luggage Rack
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Bluetooth
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Warranty
  • Warranty Included
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

2008 Toyota Prius Hy...
 94,000 MI
$6,995 + tax & lic
2019 Other Other VIP...
 1,290 KM
$3,800 + tax & lic
2013 Honda Civic Si,...
 142,000 KM
$11,995 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

1051 King St. East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2N1

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory