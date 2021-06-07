Menu
2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

144,767 KM

Details Description Features

$5,200

+ tax & licensing
$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Hyundai

519-742-4400

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE/SXT AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | AC | POWER GROUP |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

519-742-4400

$5,200

+ taxes & licensing

144,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 7271987
  • Stock #: 60671BZ
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR758781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 144,767 KM

Vehicle Description

Heated Seats, 4 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio, Panic alarm, Power steering, Power windows, Remote keyless entry, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer.

CARFAX Canada One Owner

CARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

AS TRADED | SE | AUTO | POWER GROUP | FWD 6-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 VVT
True Blue Pearlcoat


As-Traded Pre-Owned Vehicle


We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically in any way and thus do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it road-worthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!


This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.


The AutoIQ Dealership Network came together in 2016 with a mission to deliver an exceptional car-buying experience. With 17 dealerships across Ontario, 14 brands and over 5000 new and pre-owned vehicles in stock, AutoIQ customers can expect great selection, value, and trust. Buying a new vehicle is a big purchase and we want to ensure you LOVE it! Have a trade? Want to know what your current vehicle is worth? Ask for a guaranteed trade value for your current vehicle. And regardless of whether you buy a new or quality pre-owned vehicle from us, we have attractive financing rates and flexible terms regardless of your credit.


This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ 7 Day Money Back Guarantee


SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's Retail Customers Only. Please, No Dealer Calls


Errors and Omissions Expected


INSGMT

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Power Steering
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
CD Player
Front Wheel Drive
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

