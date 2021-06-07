2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$5,200 + taxes & licensing 1 4 4 , 7 6 7 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7271987

7271987 Stock #: 60671BZ

60671BZ VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR758781

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Mileage 144,767 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features 6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.