2013 Dodge Grand Caravan
American Value Package
Vendora Credit Inc
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
97,618KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9151141
- Stock #: 1038
- VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR672628
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
- Interior Colour Black/Sandstorm
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,618 KM
Vehicle Description
All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
Stability Control
Power Brakes
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Door Locks
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Cargo Area Light
Front air conditioning
door pockets
Air filtration
Conversation mirror
Grocery bag holder
Power Steering
Front stabilizer bar
Clock
External temperature display
Cupholders: Front
Power
Upholstery: Cloth
Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody
Radio: AM/FM
Rear
Split
Third Row
Carpet
2
Panic Alarm
Trunk release
low washer fluid
digital odometer
Braking Assist
Auxiliary Oil Cooler
Electronic brakeforce distribution
4
Rear Brake Type: Disc
Front Seatbelts: 3-Point
Front Suspension Classification: Independent
front seatback
One-Touch Windows: 1
ABS: 4-wheel
Front airbags: dual
Front seat type: bucket
Gauge: tachometer
Multi-function remote: keyless entry
Side airbags: front
Steering wheel mounted controls: audio
Front air conditioning zones: dual
Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger
Knee airbags: driver
Side curtain airbags: front
In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback
Front brake type: ventilated disc
Overhead console: front
Reading lights: front
Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic
Storage: cargo net
Rear seatbelts: 3-point
Seatbelt force limiters: front
Front headrests: adjustable
Rear headrests: adjustable
Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench
Front shock type: gas
Front spring type: coil
Rear shock type: gas
Rear spring type: coil
Spare tire size: temporary
Tire type: all season
Rear wiper: intermittent
Liftgate window: fixed
Front bumper color: body-color
Rear bumper color: body-color
Headlights: auto delay off
Side mirrors: heated
Active head restraints: dual front
Child seat anchors: LATCH system
Impact sensor: post-collision safety system
Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining
Spare wheel type: steel
Power outlet(s): 12V front
Warnings and reminders: low fuel level
Front struts: MacPherson
Front suspension type: lower control arms
Antenna type: mast
Rear heat: independently controlled
Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining
Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining
Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler
Power windows: front
Total speakers: 4
Front wipers: variable intermittent
Power windows: lockout button
Window trim: black
Automatic hazard warning lights
Seatbelt warning sensor: front
Assist handle: front
Courtesy lights: door
Side mirror adjustments: manual folding
Auxiliary audio input: jack
Battery: maintenance-free
Grille color: black with chrome accents
Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90
Floor material: cargo area carpet
Vanity mirrors: dual
Emissions: 50 state
Rear suspension classification: semi-independent
Rear suspension type: torsion beam
Mirror color: black
Shift knob trim: urethane
Steering wheel trim: urethane
Door handle color: black
Infotainment: Uconnect
Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench
Front brake width: 1.1
Battery rating: 730 CCA
Tuned suspension: touring
Wheels: steel
Body side moldings: accent
Rear brake diameter: 12.0
Rear brake width: 0.47
Axle ratio: 3.16
Alternator: 160 amps
Third row seatbelts: 3-point
Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor
Third row headrests: 3
Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor
Wheel covers: full
Front brake diameter: 11.9
Side door type: dual manual sliding
halogen
Window defogger: rear
Steering ratio: 14.3
Rearview mirror: manual day/night
single disc
with washer
12V rear
in dash
in floor
quad headlights
OEM roof height: undefined
Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate
Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
