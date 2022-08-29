2013 Dodge Grand Caravan

$13,995 + taxes & licensing 9 7 , 6 1 8 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9151141

9151141 Stock #: 1038

1038 VIN: 2C4RDGBG3DR672628

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat

Interior Colour Black/Sandstorm

Body Style Minivan / Van

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Stock # 1038

Mileage 97,618 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Stability Control Power Brakes TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Child Safety Door Locks Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Interior Cruise Control Power Door Locks Cargo Area Light Front air conditioning door pockets Air filtration Conversation mirror Grocery bag holder Mechanical Power Steering Front stabilizer bar Convenience Clock External temperature display Cupholders: Front Power Options Power Seating Upholstery: Cloth Exterior Spare Tire Mount Location: Underbody Media / Nav / Comm Radio: AM/FM Additional Features Rear Split Third Row Carpet 2 Panic Alarm Trunk release low washer fluid digital odometer Braking Assist Auxiliary Oil Cooler Electronic brakeforce distribution 4 Rear Brake Type: Disc Front Seatbelts: 3-Point Front Suspension Classification: Independent front seatback One-Touch Windows: 1 ABS: 4-wheel Front airbags: dual Front seat type: bucket Gauge: tachometer Multi-function remote: keyless entry Side airbags: front Steering wheel mounted controls: audio Front air conditioning zones: dual Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger Knee airbags: driver Side curtain airbags: front In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback Front brake type: ventilated disc Overhead console: front Reading lights: front Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic Storage: cargo net Rear seatbelts: 3-point Seatbelt force limiters: front Front headrests: adjustable Rear headrests: adjustable Rear seat type: 60-40 split bench Front shock type: gas Front spring type: coil Rear shock type: gas Rear spring type: coil Spare tire size: temporary Tire type: all season Rear wiper: intermittent Liftgate window: fixed Front bumper color: body-color Rear bumper color: body-color Headlights: auto delay off Side mirrors: heated Active head restraints: dual front Child seat anchors: LATCH system Impact sensor: post-collision safety system Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining Spare wheel type: steel Power outlet(s): 12V front Warnings and reminders: low fuel level Front struts: MacPherson Front suspension type: lower control arms Antenna type: mast Rear heat: independently controlled Driver seat manual adjustments: reclining Passenger seat manual adjustments: reclining Auxiliary transmission fluid cooler Power windows: front Total speakers: 4 Front wipers: variable intermittent Power windows: lockout button Window trim: black Automatic hazard warning lights Seatbelt warning sensor: front Assist handle: front Courtesy lights: door Side mirror adjustments: manual folding Auxiliary audio input: jack Battery: maintenance-free Grille color: black with chrome accents Turns lock-to-lock: 2.90 Floor material: cargo area carpet Vanity mirrors: dual Emissions: 50 state Rear suspension classification: semi-independent Rear suspension type: torsion beam Mirror color: black Shift knob trim: urethane Steering wheel trim: urethane Door handle color: black Infotainment: Uconnect Third row seat type: 40-60 split bench Front brake width: 1.1 Battery rating: 730 CCA Tuned suspension: touring Wheels: steel Body side moldings: accent Rear brake diameter: 12.0 Rear brake width: 0.47 Axle ratio: 3.16 Alternator: 160 amps Third row seatbelts: 3-point Rear seat folding: fold flat into floor Third row headrests: 3 Third row seat folding: fold flat into floor Wheel covers: full Front brake diameter: 11.9 Side door type: dual manual sliding halogen Window defogger: rear Steering ratio: 14.3 Rearview mirror: manual day/night single disc with washer 12V rear in dash in floor quad headlights OEM roof height: undefined Rear trunk/liftgate: liftgate Anti-theft system: vehicle immobilizer

