2013 Dodge Journey

120,604 KM

Details Description Features

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

120,604KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10201095
  • Stock #: 23394A
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCB5DT500343

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 23394A
  • Mileage 120,604 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

