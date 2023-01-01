$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2013 Dodge Journey
2013 Dodge Journey
SXT/Crew
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
120,604KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 10201095
- Stock #: 23394A
- VIN: 3C4PDCCB5DT500343
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # 23394A
- Mileage 120,604 KM
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8