Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Dodge Journey

139,700 KM

Details Description

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

  1. 10213716
  2. 10213716
  3. 10213716
  4. 10213716
  5. 10213716
  6. 10213716
  7. 10213716
  8. 10213716
  9. 10213716
  10. 10213716
  11. 10213716
  12. 10213716
  13. 10213716
Contact Seller

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
139,700KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10213716
  • Stock #: 1079
  • VIN: 3C4PDCCG9DT656106

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1079
  • Mileage 139,700 KM

Vehicle Description

All our cars and trucks go through a 160 point inspection before they are safetied.NO hidden fees, No haggle, we do our best to offer the best price. We offer finance to all types of credit and income.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Auto Firm

2013 Mazda CX-5 Sport
 162,500 KM
$13,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Corolla
188,591 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2014 Toyota Yaris 5-...
 184,348 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Auto Firm

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

Call Dealer

519-584-XXXX

(click to show)

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory