Menu
Account
Sign In
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2013 Dodge Journey

235,850 KM

Details Description Features

$4,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

  1. 10869963
  2. 10869963
  3. 10869963
  4. 10869963
  5. 10869963
  6. 10869963
  7. 10869963
  8. 10869963
  9. 10869963
Contact Seller

$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
235,850KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG8DT683152

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # 24139B
  • Mileage 235,850 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

6 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener KIA

Used 2020 RAM 3500 Laramie for sale in Kitchener, ON
2020 RAM 3500 Laramie 43,957 KM $72,999 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Sorento for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Kia Sorento 17,236 KM $44,999 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Kia Soul EV EV for the price of a Gas car! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Kia Soul EV EV for the price of a Gas car! 48,174 KM $18,999 + tax & lic

Email Kitchener KIA

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

Call Dealer

519-571-XXXX

(click to show)

519-571-2828

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$4,999

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

Contact Seller
2013 Dodge Journey