$4,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Dodge Journey
2013 Dodge Journey
Location
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
519-571-2828
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
190,885KM
Other / Unsure Condition
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 3C4PDDFGXDT657203
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Stock # 25032A
- Mileage 190,885 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Kitchener KIA
2010 Toyota Sienna LE 8 Passenger WHEEL CHAIR LIFT INSTALLED 163,824 KM $8,999 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue SV AWD, Low mileage 86,766 KM $16,999 + tax & lic
2022 Hyundai Santa Fe Ultimate Calligraphy No Accidents One Owner 50,744 KM $36,999 + tax & lic
Email Kitchener KIA
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener KIA
300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-571-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$4,999
+ taxes & licensing
Kitchener KIA
519-571-2828
2013 Dodge Journey