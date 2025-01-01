Menu
OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

2013 Dodge Journey

94,073 KM

Details Description Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

12344016

2013 Dodge Journey

SXT/Crew

Location

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8

519-571-2828

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
94,073KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 3C4PDCCG9DT595002

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 94,073 KM

Vehicle Description

OAC and term subject to bank approval and year of vehicle.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Kitchener KIA

Kitchener KIA

300 Homer Watson Blvd, Kitchener, ON N2C 2S8
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

519-571-2828

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener KIA

519-571-2828

2013 Dodge Journey