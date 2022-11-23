$9,995+ tax & licensing
$9,995
+ taxes & licensing
Vendora Credit Inc
519-829-5628
2013 Dodge Journey
SE Plus
Location
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
136,271KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9398242
- Stock #: C7157
- VIN: 3C4PDCAB3DT557157
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 136,271 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Luggage Rack
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Knee Air Bag
450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3