Make it Yours
2013 Ford C-MAX
Hybrid 5dr HB SEL
2013 Ford C-MAX
Hybrid 5dr HB SEL
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Sale
$2,499
+ taxes & licensing
300,000KM
Used
VIN 1FADP5BU7DL500550
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 300,000 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle is being sold as is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
REAR SEAT HEAT DUCTS
Anti-theft engine immobilizer
Speed Control
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
PERIMETER ALARM
Rear window defroster w/timer
(2) front/(2) rear cupholders
Leather-wrapped shift knob
Outside temp gauge
HomeLink universal garage door opener
Ambient Lighting
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Cargo tie-down hooks
Overhead storage console
Illuminated glovebox
Front door storage bins
Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
Driver left footrest
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Battery Saver
Independent Rear Suspension
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Electric pwr assisted steering (EPAS)
Convenience
Clock
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Child Safety Locks
Dual Stage Front Airbags
Front/rear side-curtain airbags
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes
Front side airbags
Emergency brake assist
Smart occupant sensing airbags
Exterior
Fog Lamps
Blind Spot Mirrors
Puddle Lamps
Body-coloured rear spoiler
Tire mobility kit
Piano black grille
Additional Features
Black rocker panel mouldings
odometer
Pwr windows w/express up/down
Variable intermittent rain-sensing windshield wipers
17 MACHINED ALUMINUM WHEELS
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Regenerative braking system
P225/50R17 tires
Gas pressurized shock absorbers
Fixed Interval Rear Window Wiper/washer
Body-coloured bumper fascias
Front Console W/armrest & Storage
In-floor 2nd Row Storage
Leather-wrapped Manual Tilt/telescopic Steering Wheel
Illuminated Lock/window/cruise Switches
MyFord Touch -inc: Unique Hybrid Driving Screens
Smart Gauge W/EcoGuide
Front Seat Storage Pockets
Front/rear/cargo Compartment Dome Lights -inc: Fade To Off Feature
Rear Grab Handle W/integrated Coat Hook
60/40 split forward fold-flat one motion rear seat -inc: 3-way adjustable headrests
SOS Post-Crash Alert
Shoulder Belts For All Seating Positions -inc: Front Seat Pretensioners & Adjustable Upper Anchors
Trip computer -inc: compass
Easy Fuel capless fueler
Lithium ion battery
2.0L Atkinson-cycle I4 hybrid engine
Body-coloured heated manual-folding pwr mirrors -inc: signal lamps
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
