Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Escape

195,389 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

AutoSmarto

519-748-6001

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Escape

FWD 4dr SE

Location

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

519-748-6001

  1. 1689099031
  2. 1689099124
  3. 1689099127
  4. 1689099124
  5. 1689099122
  6. 1689099123
  7. 1689099125
  8. 1689099124
  9. 1689099119
  10. 1689099124
  11. 1689099120
  12. 1689099121
  13. 1689099123
  14. 1689099121
  15. 1689099122
  16. 1689099122
  17. 1689099124
  18. 1689099124
  19. 1689099126
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
195,389KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10166181
  • VIN: 1FMCU0GX5DUD45023

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour TWO TONE, BLACK & GREY
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,389 KM

Vehicle Description

Immaculate shape, Black Exterior, Two tone interior, Certified, Loaded, Auto, Front Wheel Drive, Steering Wheel controls, CD Player, Ice cold Air condition, ABS, Traction control, TPMS, Alloy rims, and many more.

License and Taxes extra.

Warranty available

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Trailer Hitch

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From AutoSmarto

2013 Ford Escape FWD...
 195,389 KM
$8,999 + tax & lic
2013 Dodge Journey F...
 144,258 KM
SOLD + tax & lic
2015 Nissan Versa No...
 163,558 KM
SOLD + tax & lic

Email AutoSmarto

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
AutoSmarto

AutoSmarto

326 Manitou Drive, Kitchener, ON N2C 1L3

Call Dealer

519-748-XXXX

(click to show)

519-748-6001

Alternate Numbers
519-748-6011
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory