2013 Ford Escape

Menu
Account
Sign In
<div>Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener<span> </span><a href=mailto:betaautosales@gmail.com>betaautosales@gmail.com</a><span> </span>Visit our website...<span> </span><a href=http://www.betaautosales.com/>www.betaautosales.com</a></div><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1699296087821_24757358120796424 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> <div class=gs style=margin: 0px; padding: 0px 0px 20px; width: 1717.83px; color: rgb(34, 34, 34); font-family: "Google Sans", Roboto, RobotoDraft, Helvetica, Arial, sans-serif; font-size: medium; font-style: normal; font-variant-ligatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: 400; letter-spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-transform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0px; white-space: normal; background-color: rgb(255, 255, 255); text-decoration-thickness: initial; text-decoration-style: initial; text-decoration-color: initial;><div class=><div id=:ra class=ii gt jslog=20277; u014N:xr6bB; 1:WyIjdGhyZWFkLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsW11d; 4:WyIjbXNnLWY6MTc4MTgzMjc3OTQ4NTM1MzIwOSIsbnVsbCxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxbXSxbXSxbXSxudWxsLG51bGwsbnVsbCxudWxsLFtdXQ.. style=direction: ltr; margin: 8px 0px 0px; padding: 0px; position: relative; font-size: 0.875rem;><div id=:z9 class=a3s aiL style=font: small / 1.5 Arial, Helvetica, sans-serif; overflow: hidden;><span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701215477788_5648905780862676 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span><div class=yj6qo><br></div><div class=adL><br></div></div></div><div class=hi style=padding: 0px; width: auto; background: rgb(242, 242, 242); margin: 0px; border-bottom-left-radius: 1px; border-bottom-right-radius: 1px;><br></div><div class=WhmR8e data-hash=0 style=clear: both;><br></div></div></div><br class=Apple-interchange-newline>

2013 Ford Escape

159,832 KM

Details Description Features

$8,488

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Watch This Vehicle
12018937

2013 Ford Escape

SE

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Contact Seller

$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,832KM
VIN 1FMCU0GX0DUC64804

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 159,832 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Dual Chrome Exhaust
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
1.6L I4 EcoBoost engine
Active grille shutter
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control

Interior

Compass
Map Lights
Overhead Console
Message Centre
glove box
outside temp display
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear centre armrest
Driver seatback map pocket
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
2-position flat-load floor
Cargo floor hooks

Exterior

INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Chrome beltline moulding
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp

Safety

Driver Knee Airbag
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Front dual-stage airbags
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers

Additional Features

cargo area
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry
centre dome
Front/rear ABS disc brakes
MyFord w/4 colour display
Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS
4 cup holders
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system PATS
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren LATCH system for rear outboard seats
1 front/1 rear pwr points
2 front/2 rear grab handles
2 2nd row coat hooks
3.21 final drive ratio REQ: 99X Engine
Electric pwr-assisted steering EPAS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Beta Auto Sales

Used 2011 Mazda Tribute GX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Mazda Tribute GX 99,396 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav for sale in Kitchener, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav 150,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Kia Optima LX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Kia Optima LX 162,432 KM $3,999 + tax & lic

Email Beta Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2382

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,488

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Escape