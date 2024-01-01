$8,488+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2013 Ford Escape
SE
2013 Ford Escape
SE
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$8,488
+ taxes & licensing
Used
159,832KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1FMCU0GX0DUC64804
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 159,832 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Front Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Dual Chrome Exhaust
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
1.6L I4 EcoBoost engine
Active grille shutter
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
Interior
Compass
Map Lights
Overhead Console
Message Centre
glove box
outside temp display
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear centre armrest
Driver seatback map pocket
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
2-position flat-load floor
Cargo floor hooks
Exterior
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Rear Window Defroster
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Chrome beltline moulding
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Front dual-stage airbags
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Additional Features
cargo area
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry
centre dome
Front/rear ABS disc brakes
MyFord w/4 colour display
Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS
4 cup holders
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system PATS
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren LATCH system for rear outboard seats
1 front/1 rear pwr points
2 front/2 rear grab handles
2 2nd row coat hooks
3.21 final drive ratio REQ: 99X Engine
Electric pwr-assisted steering EPAS
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
2011 Mazda Tribute GX 99,396 KM $4,999 + tax & lic
2011 Subaru Impreza Wagon 5dr Auto 2.5i Premium w/Pwr MR Pkg & TomTom Nav 150,000 KM $6,499 + tax & lic
2012 Kia Optima LX 162,432 KM $3,999 + tax & lic
Email Beta Auto Sales
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$8,488
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2013 Ford Escape