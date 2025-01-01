$4,499+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Escape
4WD 4dr SE
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
Used
278,441KM
VIN 1FMCU9G95DUD44878
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 278,441 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD AS IS...
Vehicle Features
Interior
Compass
Map Lights
Overhead Console
Rear Window Defroster
Message Centre
glove box
outside temp display
Front centre console w/armrest
Rear centre armrest
Driver seatback map pocket
Ice Blue lit gauge cluster
2nd row reclining 60/40 split-bench seat w/tip fold-flat latch -inc: head restraints for all positions
Driver left footrest
Centre-stack w/painted black top of dash display
110V outlet *Replaces 2nd row 12V pwr point*
2-position flat-load floor
Cargo floor hooks
Exterior
INTERMITTENT WINDSHIELD WIPERS
CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Fog Lamps
Rear Privacy Glass
Body-coloured door handles
Chrome beltline moulding
Mini space-saver spare tire
Rear body-coloured spoiler
Front/rear body-coloured fascias
Narrow wheel arch extension
Black upper & lower grille w/chrome bar
Halogen headlamps w/autolamp
Mechanical
Four Wheel Drive
Rear Stabilizer Bar
Battery Saver
Dual Chrome Exhaust
Wheel nut wrench & jack
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
Active grille shutter
Engine block heater -inc: supplemental electric PTC heater
Torque vectoring control
Safety
Driver Knee Airbag
Personal Safety System
Front side-impact airbags
Front dual-stage airbags
Emergency brake assist system
Safety Canopy front/rear side-curtain airbags
Smart occupant sensing airbags
3-point height adjustable retractable seat belts w/pretensioners
Child rear safety locks
Media / Nav / Comm
6 Speakers
Additional Features
cargo area
MyKey system -inc: top speed limiter
audio volume limiter
early low fuel warning
programmable sound chimes
BeltMinder w/audio mute
Lighting -inc: illuminated entry
centre dome
Front/rear ABS disc brakes
MyFord w/4 colour display
Tire pressure monitoring system TPMS
4 cup holders
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system PATS
Lower Anchors & Tethers for CHildren LATCH system for rear outboard seats
1 front/1 rear pwr points
2 front/2 rear grab handles
2 2nd row coat hooks
Electric pwr-assisted steering EPAS
3.51 final drive ratio REQ: 99X Engine
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Email Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
Call Dealer
519-722-XXXX(click to show)
