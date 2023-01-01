$14,995+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Explorer
4WD 4dr XLT
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
519-749-8888
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 172,419 KM
Vehicle Description
Look here, 2013 Ford Explorer 7 Passenger 4 wd Suv. This one is nice Loaded with just about every option, These very popular SUVs are in demand, We are selling this White Explorer XLT for the Low! Low! Price! of only $14995.00 Cert & Serviced.Check out our inventory our website (www.tribrook auto sales.ca) Text or call Tony for more details This Explorer comes with a clean car fax. Tony 519-731-2186 Tribrook nAuto Sales.
Vehicle Features
