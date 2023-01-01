Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Look<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1701708564213_9101651106944098 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span> here, 2013 Ford Explorer 7 Passenger 4 wd Suv. This one is nice Loaded with just about every option, These very popular SUVs are in demand, We are selling this White Explorer XLT for the Low! Low! Price! of only $14995.00 Cert & Serviced.Check out our inventory our website (www.tribrook auto sales.ca) Text or call Tony for more details This Explorer comes with a clean car fax. Tony 519-731-2186 Tribrook nAuto Sales.</p>

2013 Ford Explorer

172,419 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Explorer

4WD 4dr XLT

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

  1. 10763018
  2. 10763018
  3. 10763018
  4. 10763018
  5. 10763018
  6. 10763018
  7. 10763018
  8. 10763018
  9. 10763018
  10. 10763018
  11. 10763018
  12. 10763018
  13. 10763018
  14. 10763018
  15. 10763018
  16. 10763018
  17. 10763018
  18. 10763018
  19. 10763018
Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
172,419KM
Used
VIN 1FM5K8D8XDGC87936

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 172,419 KM

Vehicle Description

Look here, 2013 Ford Explorer 7 Passenger 4 wd Suv. This one is nice Loaded with just about every option, These very popular SUVs are in demand, We are selling this White Explorer XLT for the Low! Low! Price! of only $14995.00 Cert & Serviced.Check out our inventory our website (www.tribrook auto sales.ca) Text or call Tony for more details This Explorer comes with a clean car fax. Tony 519-731-2186 Tribrook nAuto Sales.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Hill Descent Control
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS)
SOS post crash alert system
LATCH (lower anchors & tethers for children) system on rear outboard seats
Dual front-seat side airbags
Driver/front passenger dual-stage airbags -inc: seat weight & position sensors
Front passenger knee airbag

Mechanical

ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
Battery Saver
Trailer Sway Control
4-wheel independent suspension
Dual chrome exhaust tips
4-wheel pwr disc brakes
Easy Fuel capless fuel filler
200-amp alternator
3.5L Ti-VCT V6 engine
Electric pwr assist steering
3.65 axle ratio w/non-limited slip differential
58-amp/hr maintenance-free battery
HD front/rear brake calipers
Hill hold w/start assist
Intelligent 4-wheel drive w/Terrain Management System
Rear recovery hooks

Exterior

CHROME DOOR HANDLES
Mini spare tire
Front fog lamps
Body-colour spoiler
Speed-sensitive variable intermittent windshield wipers
LED taillamps
Black wheel lip mouldings
Silver roof rack w/black end caps
Black lower bodyside cladding w/chrome accent
Satin silver grille
Automatic bi-halogen projector beam headlamps
Acoustic laminated windshield glass
2 speed rear window wiper
2nd & 3rd row privacy glass
Fixed glass liftgate w/chrome applique

Interior

Reverse Sensing System
Electrochromic rearview mirror
Illuminated Entry
Rear Window Defroster
Sunglass Holder
SecuriLock passive anti-theft system
Roof mounted antenna
Coat hooks
Belt-Minder
Anti-theft perimeter alarm
Dual colour-keyed sunvisors w/covered illuminated vanity mirrors
Cargo hooks
Front/rear embossed scuff plates
Pwr windows -inc: front 1-touch up/down
Dual-zone automatic temp control -inc: air filtration system
Bright Galvano appliques
Grab handles for outboard passenger seats
2nd & 3rd row dome & reading lamps
Meteorite black centre-stack
Compass & outside temp
Leather shift knob w/chrome insert
Driver/front passenger seatback map pockets

Comfort

storage bin

Security

security approach lamps

Additional Features

energy management system
(1) rear cargo area
(1) 2nd row
1st & 2nd row outboard position height adjustable safety belts -inc: pretensioners
2nd & 3rd row
Floor console -inc: armrest
LED signal indicators
Overhead console -inc: dome/map lights
Safety Canopy system for 1st
(4) 12V pwr points -inc: (2) first row
Gloss black heated folding pwr mirrors -inc: integrated blind spot mirrors

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tribrook Auto Sales

Used 2013 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Ford Explorer 4WD 4dr XLT 172,419 KM $14,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Denali for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 GMC Terrain Awd 4dr Denali 186,672 KM $13,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base for sale in Kitchener, ON
2010 Toyota RAV4 4WD 4dr I4 Base 174,807 KM $11,495 + tax & lic

Email Tribrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Explorer