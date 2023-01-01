Menu
2013 Ford F-150

192,742 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Kitchener Ford Ltd

519-576-7000

2013 Ford F-150

2013 Ford F-150

XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

2013 Ford F-150

XLT AS-IS | YOU CERTIFY YOU SAVE!

Location

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

519-576-7000

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

192,742KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 10544685
  • Stock #: 23S5110AZ
  • VIN: 1FTFW1ET1DFA76721

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Dark Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 192,742 KM

Vehicle Description

4WD, 4 Speakers, 4.2" LCD Cluster Display, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5" Chrome Tubular Running Boards, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auxiliary Transmission Oil Cooler, Block heater, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Chrome Door Handles, Chrome Exhaust Tip, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Locking w/3.73 Axle Ratio, Electronic Stability Control, Equipment Group 302A Luxury, Fog Lamps, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, GVWR: 3,470 kg (7,650 lb) Payload Package, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Max Trailer Tow Package, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power door mirrors, Power Driver Seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth 40/20/40 Split Bench Seat, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM Stereo/Clock/Single-CD, Rear reading lights, Rear step bumper, Rear-View Camera, Remote keyless entry, Remote Start System, Reverse Sensing System, Security system, SelectShift Transmission, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Super Engine Cooling, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trailer Brake Controller, Trailer Tow Package, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 18" Bright Chrome-Clad Aluminum, XLT Convenience Package, XTR Package.

XLT 3.5L V6 4WD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic
Sterling Gray Metallic


Reviews:
* Owner reviews are few and far between online, though a scan of your writer's notes from past test drives of the Raptor indicate that potential owners can expect fun to drive handling on any surface, pleasing power with the 6.2L engine, a smooth and comfortable highway drive, and unique, distinctive and exclusive looks. High capability and a great driving position helped round out the package. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE

The buyer of this vehicle will be responsible for all costs associated with passing a Ministry of Transportation Safety Inspection, which is needed to license a vehicle in the Province of Ontario. We are offering this vehicle at a reduced price, as the buyer will be responsible for all costs associated with making this vehicle roadworthy. We have not inspected this vehicle mechanically and do not know what repairs/costs are involved in getting it roadworthy. It may or may not have mechanical, cosmetic, safety and/or emissions issues. By allowing you to choose where and how you want the certifications completed, you have an opportunity to save money!



This vehicle is being sold AS-IS, unfit, not e-tested, and is not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchasers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. This vehicle does not qualify for AutoIQ's 7-Day Money Back Guarantee



SPECIAL NOTE: This vehicle is reserved for AutoIQ's retail customers only. Please, no dealer calls. Errors and omissions expected.



*As-traded, specialty or high-performance vehicles are excluded from the 7-Day Money Back Guarantee Program (including, but not limited to Ford Shelby, Ford mustang GT, Ford Raptor, Chevrolet Corvette, Camaro 2SS, Camaro ZL1, V-Series Cadillac, Dodge/Jeep SRT, Hyundai N Line, all electric models)



4x4
6 Speed Automatic

Kitchener Ford Ltd

Kitchener Ford Ltd

707 Ottawa St, Kitchener, ON N2E 2T7

