2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

2013 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCAB 145" XLT

European Style Automotive

1659 Victoria St N #11, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E6

226-220-2441

$20,450

+ taxes & licensing

  • 110,560KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4469067
  • Stock #: FC74315
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2DFC74315
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door

Beautiful truck very low km, very clean car fully certified with no extra charge. Extended warranty available for up to 6 years. Financing available for all types of credit. Bad Credit, Good credit, No Credit. As long as you have an provable income you are approved!! To schedule a test drive please contact us at 226 220 2441 . If you live in the surrounding areas of Kitchener-Waterloo we will come to you to present the car. European Style Automotive is a small dealership with a vast experience in the car industry. We like to carefully select our vehicles and offer a great shopping experience for our customers. If you like our cars and you would like to test drive it and live in the KW area we will bring the vehicle to you for a test drive. If you would like to know more about us and our cars please call us at 226-220-2441. We finance all types or credit: Good, bad or no credit including new comers Prices does not include HST!

Power Options
  • Power Windows
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
Additional Features
  • 4x4
  • BACKUP CAMERA
  • Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

