2013 Ford F-150

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$22,995 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 4 3 , 0 3 5 K M Used Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Burgundy

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Stock # C6542

Mileage 143,035 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Rear Parking Aid Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Exterior Fog Lights Aluminum Wheels Tow Hooks Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Trip Computer Leather Steering Wheel Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Tow Hitch Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Seating Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Passenger Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Telematics Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire Bluetooth Connection

