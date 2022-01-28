$CALL+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Fiesta
SE - Power Windows
134,676KM
Used
- Stock #: NK4423A
- VIN: 3FADP4BJ2DM113158
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 134,676 KM
Vehicle Description
START DRIVING NOW & DONT PAY FOR 90 DAYS: AVAILABLE ON APPROVED CREDIT TOWARDS QUALIFYING VEHICLES! ** Disclosure: Maximum term is a 72-month finance on approved credit. Some conditions may apply. For more information, please contact the dealership for more details.
_____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Small but mighty, the Ford Fiesta is a pleasure to drive. This subcompact offers efficiency you'd expect with engaging driving dynamics. This 2013 Ford Fiesta is for sale today.
Ford has changed what it means to be a subcompact car with the Fiesta. Cars this size used to be penalty boxes that nobody wanted to drive. This Fiesta is a different story. Fun to drive, small car efficiency, and impressive tech all in a great looking car. The Ford Fiesta is a game changer. This sedan has 134,676 kms. It's gray in colour . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 1.6L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Remote Keyless Entry, Air Conditioning, Power Windows, Power Doors, Cruise Control.
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
WE ACCEPT ALL MAKES AND MODEL TRADE IN VEHICLES. EVEN IF YOU JUST WANT TO SELL YOUR CAR, WE WILL BUY EVERYTHING!
Kitchener Nissan offers you peace-of-mind with your purchase of any of our Safety Certified Vehicles. We offer you the following merits:
- Knowledgeable and professional Sales Consultants to answer all your questions
- Complimentary, no obligation trade appraisals
- Multi-detailed inspection completed by our master technicians
- Carfax Vehicle History Report
- Extended Warranty and Protection Products Available
- Fair wholesale market value for your trade, and fair market value for our vehicle
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
We proudly serve the Tri-City Area including Kitchener, Waterloo, Cambridge, Guelph, Ayr, New Hamburg, Breslau, North Dumfries as well as locations as far as London, Windsor, Milton, Mississauga, Orangeville, Burlington, Hamilton, Oakville, Vaughan, Newmarket, Barrie, Unionville, Richmond Hill, Woodbridge, Oshawa, and Ottawa since 2007. No hidden costs or fees. Safety certification costs are all included in the price, unless otherwise stated. At Kitchener Nissan, a full disclosure CARFAX is no mystery to us. All our vehicles go through a rigorous safety inspection. Hurry in for a personalized test drive before its too late!
At Kitchener Nissan, our philosophy is simple we believe that buying and owning a car should be easy, enjoyable and transparent. With all our vehicles priced to market value, no haggling is required which ensures a positive and smooth transaction for our customers. We take great pride in positioning our vehicles online at the most aggressive price point when compared to a similar vehicle on the market, to ensure client satisfaction and a world class experience.
Were so confident in our pricing philosophy that if you find a vehicle at another dealership with similar kilometers, features and vehicle history, well not only match that price, but well also make sure to beat it!
Kitchener Nissan is proud to offer exceptional vehicles with fair pricing, no hidden fees, and full disclosure and transparency. We offer a large selection of new Nissan vehicles, as well as a wide variety of premium Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Kitchener Nissan is proud to be part of The Pilla Auto Group: with 3 Nissan stores under our group, you can be sure to get the vehicle youve been looking for, at Kitchener Nissan!
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
POWER DOORS
Remote power door locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Bucket front seats
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured bumpers
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: H
Tires: Profile: 60
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
MP3 Player
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 4
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Torsion beam rear suspension
Front Independent Suspension
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Clock: In-dash
Center Console: Full with storage
Interior air filtration
Manual front air conditioning
Privacy glass: Light
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Coil rear spring
Front suspension stabilizer bar
Strut front suspension
Semi-independent rear suspension
4 door
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Front and rear reading lights
Rear bench
Fold forward seatback rear seats
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Door pockets: Driver and passenger
Seatback storage: 1
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Remote activated exterior entry lights
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Wheel Width: 6
One 12V DC power outlet
Wheel Diameter: 15
Vehicle Emissions: LEV II
Surround Audio
Rear door type: Trunk
Metal-look door trim
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Rear spoiler: Lip
Driver knee airbags
Fuel Capacity: 47 L
Tires: Width: 185 mm
Front Leg Room: 1,072 mm
Diameter of tires: 15.0"
Front Head Room: 993 mm
Rear Head Room: 942 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 5.1 L/100 km
Overall Width: 1,722 mm
Overall height: 1,473 mm
Wheelbase: 2,489 mm
Rear Leg Room: 792 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,339 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,245 mm
Front Hip Room: 1,285 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,250 mm
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
AM/FM/Satellite-prep Radio
Max cargo capacity: 363 L
Curb weight: 1,169 kg
Overall Length: 4,409 mm
Fuel Consumption: City: 6.9 L/100 km
Manual child safety locks
Halogen aero-composite headlights
