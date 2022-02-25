Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Ford Fiesta

149,500 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

SMP Auto Sales Inc

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

SMP Auto Sales Inc

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

519-722-2430

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

149,500KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8423661
  • Stock #: B.346
  • VIN: 3FADP4BJ1DM112969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 149,500 KM

Vehicle Description

SMP AUTO SALE.Located at 61 Bridge St. E Kitchener, ON - 7499.00 plus HST...It comes fully certified and etested with NO extra fees attached!.... new transmission new draft shaft  from BMW...and warranty can be extended to suit your needs! Call Kasbar today and book your test drive before this one is gone!* If You Want to see the carproof History Reports Visit smpauto website *** www.smpauto.ca*******We work hard to make you the best deal on the vehicle you have always wanted. After all, we know how we take care of you today determines your desire to do business with us in the future.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From SMP Auto Sales Inc

2007 Toyota Matrix XR
 227,000 KM
$5,499 + tax & lic
2011 Ford Fiesta SEL
 136,000 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2008 Honda Civic EX-L
 196,000 KM
$6,999 + tax & lic

Email SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

SMP Auto Sales Inc

Primary

61 Bridge St East, Kitchener, ON N2K 1J7

Call Dealer

519-722-XXXX

(click to show)

519-722-2430

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory