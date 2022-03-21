Menu
2013 Ford Fiesta

182,000 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2013 Ford Fiesta

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

2013 Ford Fiesta

SE

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

182,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • VIN: 3FADP4EJ1DM222013

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 182,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Spoiler
Temporary spare tire
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

