2013 Ford Fusion

173,500 KM

Details Features

$12,800

+ tax & licensing
$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

Beta Auto Sales

519-722-2382

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium

2013 Ford Fusion

Titanium

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,800

+ taxes & licensing

173,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9382417

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 173,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

