$12,800+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
Beta Auto Sales
519-722-2382
2013 Ford Fusion
2013 Ford Fusion
Titanium
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,800
+ taxes & licensing
173,500KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9382417
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 173,500 KM
Vehicle Features
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Sliding Doors
Power Seats
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Anti-Theft System
Keyless Entry
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
CD Player
Bluetooth
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Beta Auto Sales
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7