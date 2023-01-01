Menu
2013 Ford Fusion

173,766 KM

Details Description

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

647-542-7562

2013 Ford Fusion

2013 Ford Fusion

SE~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

2013 Ford Fusion

SE~CERTIFIED~3 Years of Warranty~

Location

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

647-542-7562

$11,950

+ taxes & licensing

173,766KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9764563
  • Stock #: 1383
  • VIN: 3FA6P0HR3DR270425

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 173,766 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Ford Fusion SE Automatic:**Certified**3 Year Warranty**

* Automatic transmission
* Carfax verified
* Keyless entry
* Power windows
* Power locks & mirrors
* Infotainment system
* Navigation
* Backup camera
* Bluetooth connectivity
* Heated seats
* Power seats
* Leather seats
* Sunroof
* Dual Zone-Climate Control
* AM/FM
* Cruise control
* TPMS System
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WHAT YOU GET :
- SAFETY CERTIFIED (All certified vehicles go through 150 point inspection by reputable mechanics)
- FREE 3 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED (COVERS ENGINE, TRANSMISSION AND DIFFERENTIALS. $1000 PER CLAIM, $250 DEDUCTABLE, $39 ACTIVATION FEE)
- FREE OIL CHANGE
- FREE CAR-FAX WITH EVERY CAR
- FREE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR DETAILING
$+hst+licensing
UCDA member and OMVIC approved dealership, buy with confidence.
To view more used cars you can visit us at www.unitedmotorz.com
Contact : 6475427562
Fahad Khan United Motorz inc.
www.unitedmotorz.com
25 Sportsworld Drive, Kitchener, ON. N2P2J5
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

Fahad Khan United Motorz Inc.

25 Sportsworld Dr, Kitchener, ON N2P 2J5

