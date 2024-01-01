Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 WT for sale in Kitchener, ON

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

129,547 KM

Details Features

$12,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Watch This Vehicle

2013 GMC Sierra 1500

WT

Location

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-829-5628

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
129,547KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 1GTN1TEA7DZ369669

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 3
  • Mileage 129,547 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Vendora Credit Inc

Used 2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Tinted,Fog Lights for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Chevrolet Cruze LT,Auto,A/C,Certified,Bluetooth,Tinted,Fog Lights 179,000 KM $7,999 + tax & lic
Used 2008 Mazda MAZDA3 MAZDASPEED3 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2008 Mazda MAZDA3 MAZDASPEED3 220,687 KM $3,490 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn / 7 PASSENGER for sale in Kitchener, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan 4dr Wgn / 7 PASSENGER 213,243 KM $5,900 + tax & lic

Email Vendora Credit Inc

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Vendora Credit Inc

Vendora Credit Inc

450 Belmont Avenue West, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Call Dealer

519-829-XXXX

(click to show)

519-829-5628

Alternate Numbers
519-829-5628
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Vendora Credit Inc

519-829-5628

Contact Seller
2013 GMC Sierra 1500