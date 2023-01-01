Menu
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

2013 GMC Terrain

155,855 KM

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Sle-2

2013 GMC Terrain

Awd 4dr Sle-2

Location

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

519-722-2382

Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

155,855KM
Used
VIN 2GKFLTEK8D6387640

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 155,855 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power

Interior

Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display

Mechanical

All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.53 Axle Ratio
GVWR

Exterior

Roof Rails
Spare Tire
COMPACT SPARE

Media / Nav / Comm

antenna
audio controls

Convenience

Console
coolant temperature
map pockets
Front Halogen Fog Lights

Comfort

Climate Control

Safety

Airbags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen

Suspension

Soft ride suspension

Trim

Grille

Additional Features

Rear
Chrome Accents
SUNSHADES
Generator
Rear Window
battery
fuel
speedometer
door handles
odometer
liftgate
Single
fuel gauge
POWER OUTLETS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
headlamps
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear seat armrest with cupholders
Rear Door
4 Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
vehicle info
Leather Wrapped
Charcoal
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2.4L DOHC
2300 kg (5070 lbs)
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding
Suspension system
active electronic
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
charcoal lower
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front passenger and rear outboard
front seatback
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
2 cupholders and concealed storage
2 front in centre console
2 in rear centre armrest
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
A pillar mounted tweeters
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
charcoal with chrome surround
deep tinted
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front reading
front windshield
halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
head curtain with rollover protection
rear intermittent w/washer
centre stack surround
upper instrument panel centre channel speaker
Driver information centre -inc: personalization
and deep centre console
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags -inc: passenger sensing system
inside rear-view auto dimming
panic assist and hill hold-assist
rear quarter panel subwoofer
thermostatically controlled

Beta Auto Sales

Beta Auto Sales

1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7

2013 GMC Terrain