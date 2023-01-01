2013 GMC Terrain

$10,999+ tax & licensing
Location
Beta Auto Sales
1401 Weber St East, Kitchener, ON N2A 3A7
519-722-2382
155,855KM
VIN 2GKFLTEK8D6387640
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 155,855 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy with confidence from BETA AUTO SALES (OMVIC Registered Used Car Dealership) For More Information or to book an appointment for test drive... Contact us at 519 722 2382 (BETA) 1401 Weber st. East, Kitchener betaautosales@gmail.com Visit our website... www.betaautosales.com
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Power
Interior
Cruise Control
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Compass
CUP HOLDERS
STEERING WHEEL
glove box
Assist handles
Electronic immobilizer
2-way passenger manual front seat adjuster
Ambient lighting on instrument panel
Outside temperature in radio display
Mechanical
All Wheel Drive
ENGINE BLOCK HEATER
3.53 Axle Ratio
GVWR
Exterior
Roof Rails
Spare Tire
COMPACT SPARE
Media / Nav / Comm
antenna
audio controls
Convenience
Console
coolant temperature
map pockets
Front Halogen Fog Lights
Comfort
Climate Control
Safety
Airbags
Child security rear door locks
Front safety belt pretensioners
Rear vision camera -inc: display in radio screen
Suspension
Soft ride suspension
Trim
Grille
Additional Features
Rear
Chrome Accents
SUNSHADES
Generator
Rear Window
battery
fuel
speedometer
door handles
odometer
liftgate
Single
fuel gauge
POWER OUTLETS
(1) rear seat
ENGINE
seatbelts
headlamps
fascia
(1) rear cargo area
steering column
Manual rear liftgate
stabilizer bars
Stainless Steel
Theft Deterrent
Rocker mouldings
Rear seat armrest with cupholders
Rear Door
4 Wheel Disc Brakes with ABS
BRAKE SYSTEM
Lighting
Instrumentation
ROOF MOUNTED
Front and Rear
Child safety seat LATCH system -inc: lower anchorage & top tether for children in all rear positions
EXHAUST SYSTEM
Trailer Towing
Defogger
Glass
Seating
Windshield wipers and washers
body colour
driver and front passenger
vehicle info
Leather Wrapped
Charcoal
1 bottle holder in each door
12-volt -inc: (2) front
120 amp
2.4L DOHC
2300 kg (5070 lbs)
3-point
3-position recline
4 auxiliary with covers
525 CCA with rundown protection
60/40 split folding
71.1 litre (15.6 imperial gallon) capacity
Dex Cool extended life
Engine coolant
I4 VVT direct injection (DI)
Mirror
Multi-Flex sliding rear seat -inc: sliding
Suspension system
active electronic
all 4 windows
all seating positions
ambient lighting on cupholders
capacity 1500 lbs/680 kg
centre
charcoal lower
driver and right front passenger thorax side-impact
dual mode retractors and shoulder belt height adjusters
dual with illuminated vanity mirror
express down
front passenger and rear outboard
front seatback
includes armrest
interior with theatre dimming
non-locking
power -inc: instrument panel switch
quarter glass and rear glass
rear seating
seat mounted
side front and rear outboard seating positions
side windows and liftgate
solar ray tinted on windshield and front door windows
tilt and telescopic
with fixed glass
2 cupholders and concealed storage
2 front in centre console
2 in rear centre armrest
250 watt audio system -inc: door mounted mid range speakers
3 speed with variable delay -inc: mist & wash
8-way power driver with power lumbar support
A pillar mounted tweeters
Pioneer premium 8 speaker
centre-mounted dome and rear cargo area
charcoal with chrome surround
deep tinted
front automatic climate controls with air filtration system -inc: rear floor HVAC ducts
front reading
front windshield
halogen projector low beam with automatic lamp control
head curtain with rollover protection
rear intermittent w/washer
centre stack surround
upper instrument panel centre channel speaker
Driver information centre -inc: personalization
and deep centre console
driver and front passenger dual stage frontal airbags -inc: passenger sensing system
inside rear-view auto dimming
panic assist and hill hold-assist
rear quarter panel subwoofer
thermostatically controlled
