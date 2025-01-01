$12,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda Accord
EX-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
2013 Honda Accord
EX-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
150,458KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4321
- Mileage 150,458 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Seating
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger
Windows
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Comfort
Dual Climate Control
Additional Features
Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera
Email Fitzgerald Motors
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Call Dealer
519-579-XXXX(click to show)
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
Fitzgerald Motors
519-579-4995
2013 Honda Accord