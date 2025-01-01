Menu
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned

Just landed is a lovely Honda Accord EX-L with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, lane departure warning, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

2013 Honda Accord

150,458 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Accord

EX-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

2013 Honda Accord

EX-L - LEATHER! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Used
150,458KM

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4321
  • Mileage 150,458 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Well optioned


Just landed is a lovely Honda Accord EX-L with all the right features! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very smooth! Dealer serviced since new, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, lane departure warning, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear), alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more!


Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $12,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

*Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Sunroof

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering
Push Button Start

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
5 Passenger

Windows

Rear Defrost
MOONROOF

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Additional Features

Automatic lights
SMART KEY
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Lane Departure Alert
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Honda Accord