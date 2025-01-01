Menu
Account
Sign In
<p><span style=color: #1f1f1f; font-family: Segoe UI, Tahoma, sans-serif; font-size: 12px; white-space-collapse: preserve; background-color: #e9edf6;>All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We dont believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.</span></p>

2013 Honda Accord

190,436 KM

Details Description Features

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Accord

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
12850760

2013 Honda Accord

Touring

Location

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3

519-584-1968

  1. 1754947701
  2. 1754947700
  3. 1754947700
  4. 1754947700
  5. 1754947700
  6. 1754947700
  7. 1754947700
  8. 1754947700
  9. 1754947700
  10. 1754947700
  11. 1754947700
  12. 1754947700
  13. 1754947700
  14. 1754947701
  15. 1754947701
  16. 1754947701
  17. 1754947701
Contact Seller

$12,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
190,436KM
VIN 1HGCR2F9XDA811410

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,436 KM

Vehicle Description

All of our cars and trucks undergo a rigorous 160-point inspection before they are certified. We don't believe in haggling or hidden fees, so we do our best to offer the best price up front. We also offer financing to buyers with all types of credit and income.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Tire Pressure Monitor
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Firm

Used 2015 Lexus ES 350 for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Lexus ES 350 176,291 KM $16,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO for sale in Kitchener, ON
2018 Hyundai Elantra AUTO 235,650 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GX for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Mazda CX-5 AWD 4dr Auto GX 196,889 KM $9,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Auto Firm

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Firm

Auto Firm

1289 Victoria St N, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-584-XXXX

(click to show)

519-584-1968

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$12,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Firm

519-584-1968

2013 Honda Accord