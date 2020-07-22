Menu
2013 Honda Accord

72,558 KM

Details Description Features

$15,999

+ tax & licensing
$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Honda Accord

2013 Honda Accord

Touring Sedan AT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

2013 Honda Accord

Touring Sedan AT - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$15,999

+ taxes & licensing

72,558KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5544045
  Stock #: 2431

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 2431
  • Mileage 72,558 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- Touring pkg

Another gorgeous Honda Accord Touring has landed at Fitzgerald Motors! This spacious sedan is in excellent condition in and out and has been regularly maintained! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind-spot camera, forward collision warning, lane departure warning, leather interior, sunroof, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, memory seats, heated seats (front & rear) alloys, cruise control, steering wheel controls, dual climate control, A/C, premium audio system, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, fog lights, smart key, push start, and much more! Too many features to list!!!

Certified!
Carfax Available!
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 4.99% O.A.C!
ONLY $15,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Proximity Key
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Push Button Start
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
Heated rear seats
5 Passenger
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Fully loaded
Tech Package
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
LED Lights
TOUCHSCREEN
LANE DEPARTURE ALERT
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Crash Avoidance / Collision Warning
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

