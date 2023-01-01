Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Civic

164,423 KM

Details Description Features

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tribrook Auto Sales

519-749-8888

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto EX

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Civic

Sedan 4dr Auto EX

Location

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

519-749-8888

Contact Seller

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
164,423KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10660983
  • Stock #: 018016
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F57DH018016

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 164,423 KM

Vehicle Description

This is the one you have been waiting for. 2013 Honda Civic LX  4 Dr Sedan, 4 cyl Automatic, Loaded with most options, Clean car fax showing 34 Service Records, You will not fault this Vehicle,  Finished in White with matching interior, The Home Of Low! low! Prices ! is asking only $15995.00 Cert & Serviced Text or Call TONY 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto sales.  This Vehicle will be landing on our lot The Week of Nov 15. 

Pictures to follow.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Security System
Front & rear cup holders
Cargo Area Light
Front & Rear Floor Mats
Rear seat heater ducts
Rear window defroster w/timer
Leather-wrapped steering wheel
Immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Front map lights
Pwr windows w/driver auto-up/down
Tilt & telescopic steering column
Dual Vanity Mirrors
Front & rear door pockets
Passenger-side seatback pocket
Adjustable rear head restraints
(1) 12V pwr outlet
Seat belt warning chime
Smart Maintenance Minder system
Automatic air conditioning w/air filtration system
Multi-functional centre console -inc: storage

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
Front & rear stabilizer bars
Drive-by-Wire Throttle System
1.8L SOHC 16-valve i-VTEC I4 engine
Advanced Compatibility Engineering (ACE) body structure
Rear independent multi-link suspension
Electric pwr rack & pinion steering (EPS)
Front independent strut suspension
5-speed automatic transmission -inc: grade logic control
Eco Assist driving coach system
Pwr-assisted ventilated front disc/solid rear disc brakes

Safety

Brake Assist
REAR CAMERA
Emergency Trunk Release
4-wheel anti-lock braking system (ABS) w/electronic brake distribution (EBD)
Child-proof rear door locks
Lower anchors and tethers for children (LATCH)
Adjustable front seat belt anchors
Vehicle stability assist (VSA) w/traction control
SmartVent front side-impact air bags w/passenger-side occupant detection system
Front & rear side curtain airbags -inc: rollover sensor

Convenience

Clock

Exterior

Body-coloured door handles
Front splash guards
Compact spare tire w/steel wheel
Pwr tilt moonroof
Speed-sensing variable intermittent windshield wipers
Body-coloured front & rear bumpers
Multi-reflector auto-off halogen headlights
Body-coloured manual-folding heated pwr mirrors
P205/55HR16 mud & snow all-season tires

Media / Nav / Comm

Integrated glass antenna

Additional Features

Adjustable Head Restraints
digital odometer
outside temp
fuel level
average fuel economy
elapsed time
Dual-stage
dual-threshold front airbags
(2) digital trip meters
2-tier instrument panel w/blue backlit gauges -inc: tachometer
60/40 split fold-down rear seatback -inc: centre armrest
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink info
ECON mode button
Intelligent multi-information display (i-MID) -inc: welcome screen
avergage speed
customizeable settings for door locks
digital fuel-mileage
interior lights
language
screen colour
wallpaper
16 X 6.5 ALUMINUM WHEELS
3-point seat belts -inc: pretensioners
Cloth heated reclining front bucket seats -inc: 6-way manual driver seat

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tribrook Auto Sales

2012 Ford Fusion 4dr...
 163,193 KM
$9,995 + tax & lic
2012 Hyundai Sonata ...
 124,502 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2015 Honda CR-V 2WD ...
 183,603 KM
$16,995 + tax & lic

Email Tribrook Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tribrook Auto Sales

Tribrook Auto Sales

1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4

Call Dealer

519-749-XXXX

(click to show)

519-749-8888

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory