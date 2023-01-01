$14,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-749-8888
2013 Honda Civic
Sedan 4dr Auto EX
Location
Tribrook Auto Sales
1431 Victoria St. N., Kitchener, ON N2B 3E4
519-749-8888
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10660983
- Stock #: 018016
- VIN: 2HGFB2F57DH018016
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Gray
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 164,423 KM
Vehicle Description
This is the one you have been waiting for. 2013 Honda Civic LX 4 Dr Sedan, 4 cyl Automatic, Loaded with most options, Clean car fax showing 34 Service Records, You will not fault this Vehicle, Finished in White with matching interior, The Home Of Low! low! Prices ! is asking only $15995.00 Cert & Serviced Text or Call TONY 519-731-2186 Tribrook Auto sales. This Vehicle will be landing on our lot The Week of Nov 15.
Pictures to follow.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Mechanical
Safety
Convenience
Exterior
Media / Nav / Comm
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.