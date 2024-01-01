Menu
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Accident free<br>- Low Mileage<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a lovely Honda Civic LX Sedan with only 99,500km! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>$13,499 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2013 Honda Civic

99,394 KM

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
2013 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS!

2013 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - ALLOYS! BLUETOOTH! HEATED SEATS!

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Used
99,394KM

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4070
  • Mileage 99,394 KM

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Low Mileage


Just landed is a lovely Honda Civic LX Sedan with only 99,500km! This fuel economic sedan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Well cared for over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, alloys, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$13,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Power Steering

Daytime Running Lights

CD Player
Bluetooth

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Rear Defrost

5 Passenger

Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Honda Civic