Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>Vehicle Highlights:</span><br><span>- Dealer serviced<br>- Low Mileage<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Just landed is a lovely Honda Civic LX Sedan with only 56,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Certified!</span><br><span>Carfax Available</span><br><span>Extended Warranty Available!</span><br><span>$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC<br><br></span></div><br /><div><span>Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at </span><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span>www.fitzgeraldmotors.com</span></a></div><br /><div><a href=http://www.fitzgeraldmotors.com/ target=_blank><span><br></span></a><span>* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.</span></div>

2013 Honda Civic

56,005 KM

Details Description Features

$14,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!

Watch This Vehicle
12447769

2013 Honda Civic

LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 12447769
  2. 12447769
  3. 12447769
  4. 12447769
  5. 12447769
  6. 12447769
  7. 12447769
  8. 12447769
  9. 12447769
  10. 12447769
  11. 12447769
  12. 12447769
  13. 12447769
  14. 12447769
  15. 12447769
  16. 12447769
  17. 12447769
  18. 12447769
  19. 12447769
  20. 12447769
  21. 12447769
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,005KM

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Burgundy
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 4427
  • Mileage 56,005 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Low Mileage


Just landed is a lovely Honda Civic LX Sedan with only 56,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Mechanical

Power Steering

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

5 Passenger

Additional Features

Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

Used 2015 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda CR-V LX 2WD - ALLOYS! BACK-UP CAM! HTD SEATS! 204,623 KM $12,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz ML-Class ML350 BlueTEC - LTHR! NAV! 360 CAM! BSM! SUNROOF! 153,970 KM $19,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Honda Civic EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Honda Civic EX Sedan - ALLOYS! BACK-UP/BLIND-SPOT CAM! SUNROOF! 124,978 KM $14,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$14,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Honda Civic