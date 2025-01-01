$14,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2013 Honda Civic
LX Sedan - HEATED SEATS! BLUETOOTH!
Location
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
519-579-4995
$14,999
+ taxes & licensing
Used
56,005KM
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Burgundy
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 4427
- Mileage 56,005 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Low Mileage
Just landed is a lovely Honda Civic LX Sedan with only 56,000km! This fuel economic sedan is in excellent condition in and out and drives very well! Dealer serviced over the years, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the fuel efficient yet powerful 1.8L - 4 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, cloth interior, heated seats, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX, CD player, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
$14,999 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Mechanical
Power Steering
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Bluetooth
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
5 Passenger
Additional Features
Automatic lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Fitzgerald Motors
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2
