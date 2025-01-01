Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2013 Honda Civic LX, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Civic is the perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its classic grey exterior and comfortable grey interior, this Civic offers a timeless appeal thats sure to turn heads.</p><p>This well-maintained Honda Civic comes with a comprehensive certification, giving you peace of mind. The Civics Automatic transmission makes for a smooth driving experience. Inside, youll find features designed for convenience and connectivity. With only 162,000 km on the odometer, this Civic has plenty of life left. This Civic is ready to hit the road, providing you with years of dependable service.</p><p>Here are some of the standout features of this 2013 Honda Civic LX:</p><ul><li><strong>Certified Pre-Owned:</strong> Drive with confidence knowing this Civic has undergone a thorough inspection and meets our high standards.</li><li><strong>Bluetooth Connectivity:</strong> Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calls and audio streaming.</li><li><strong>Fresh Rubber:</strong> Equipped with new tires, ensuring optimal grip and a smooth ride on any road.</li><li><strong>Air Conditioning:</strong> Stay cool and comfortable, no matter the weather.</li><li><strong>Fuel-Efficient Performance:</strong> Enjoy excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.</li></ul><p><strong><em>Powered by AutoIntelligence™</em></strong> Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.</p><ol style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; list-style: none; margin: 0px; padding: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><li style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-size: 18pt;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>We finance,,,</span></em></li></ol><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><a style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration: inherit; href=https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UtCpj4VLd4jLufa8QUJSSLC6AKr6GFb/&_jstate=PxI2DHNk_lIvHhXVe3VIQT8SNgxzZP5SLx4V1Xt1SEH5cvzCF-VBt_xVS-ui8_TFlnsEURpiwNGaVVxzWFaGADcNcJQZU8At7nIjHz-5jAlg3DperideEvzTQStTs9eRx_SMjktlF2JTsu2Eyo8NxM0BPt5THpIq5SaWrwYVBmLZq5NYvkiwA1de4QDxVTffSdhfCeCX-jJZxPZEN8YHrRWXUfV-28IA7WtbWuQSQc-oKHNjlF7pIWo-rJdf_j2V859AHPaUBvKgVf8DbgLHBf3lGTiTCltWbyR9-qzi-YGZu-40auMEehJJNmrRczs_pe0H3oVsVvJQI7Q-yZm0w8UjyVa2ZpNxvjO1A0_wSBndadM9g3svK1EwygD4H9DbfPQUchKkgFKB7sZGyNCf-DNG1G2Zk4a-GT5zu0s0vIBN8cTWCLXWjEMk8Ua2m486 target=_blank rel=noopener><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder; font-size: 18px; color: #333333;>OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,</span></a></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!</span></em></span></p><p style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; margin: 0px; font-family: Inter, sans-serif;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; text-decoration-line: underline; font-size: 18pt;><em style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000;><span style=border: 0px solid #e5e7eb; box-sizing: border-box; --tw-border-spacing-x: 0; --tw-border-spacing-y: 0; --tw-translate-x: 0; --tw-translate-y: 0; --tw-rotate: 0; --tw-skew-x: 0; --tw-skew-y: 0; --tw-scale-x: 1; --tw-scale-y: 1; --tw-scroll-snap-strictness: proximity; --tw-ring-offset-width: 0px; --tw-ring-offset-color: #fff; --tw-ring-color: rgba(59,130,246,.5); --tw-ring-offset-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-ring-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow: 0 0 #0000; --tw-shadow-colored: 0 0 #0000; font-weight: bolder;>Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!</span></em></span></p>

2013 Honda Civic

162,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2013 Honda Civic

LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,New Tires,Aux

Watch This Vehicle
12923363

2013 Honda Civic

LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,New Tires,Aux

Location

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

  1. 1756566751893
  2. 1756566752380
  3. 1756566752823
  4. 1756566753281
  5. 1756566753748
  6. 1756566754243
  7. 1756566755189
  8. 1756566755629
  9. 1756566756069
  10. 1756566756527
  11. 1756566756987
  12. 1756566757454
  13. 1756566757938
  14. 1756566758402
  15. 1756566758833
  16. 1756566759298
  17. 1756566759745
  18. 1756566760217
  19. 1756566760659
  20. 1756566761112
  21. 1756566761579
  22. 1756566762076
  23. 1756566762521
  24. 1756566762997
  25. 1756566763467
  26. 1756566763885
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
162,000KM
Good Condition
VIN 2HGFB2F43DH016819

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 162,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2013 Honda Civic LX, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Civic is the perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its classic grey exterior and comfortable grey interior, this Civic offers a timeless appeal that's sure to turn heads.

This well-maintained Honda Civic comes with a comprehensive certification, giving you peace of mind. The Civic's Automatic transmission makes for a smooth driving experience. Inside, you'll find features designed for convenience and connectivity. With only 162,000 km on the odometer, this Civic has plenty of life left. This Civic is ready to hit the road, providing you with years of dependable service.

Here are some of the standout features of this 2013 Honda Civic LX:

  • Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this Civic has undergone a thorough inspection and meets our high standards.
  • Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calls and audio streaming.
  • Fresh Rubber: Equipped with new tires, ensuring optimal grip and a smooth ride on any road.
  • Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable, no matter the weather.
  • Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.

Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.

  1. We finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,

we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!

Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Heated Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Power Outlet

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.

Used 2013 Honda Civic LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,New Tires,Aux for sale in Kitchener, ON
2013 Honda Civic LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,New Tires,Aux 162,000 KM $10,999 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Honda Pilot EX-L,AWD,7 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs for sale in Kitchener, ON
2016 Honda Pilot EX-L,AWD,7 Passengers,Bluetooth,DVD,Certified,Fogs 142,000 KM $22,999 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Acura RDX AWD,Tech Pkg,Certified,GPS,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs for sale in Kitchener, ON
2015 Acura RDX AWD,Tech Pkg,Certified,GPS,Bluetooth,Sunroof,Fogs 159,000 KM $16,999 + tax & lic

Email Auto Expo Inc.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-208-XXXX

(click to show)

519-208-0770

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Honda Civic