$10,999+ taxes & licensing
2013 Honda Civic
LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,New Tires,Aux
2013 Honda Civic
LX,Auto,A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,New Tires,Aux
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 162,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking for a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan? Check out this sleek 2013 Honda Civic LX, now available at Auto Expo Inc.! This Civic is the perfect blend of practicality and modern features, making it an excellent choice for daily commutes, weekend adventures, and everything in between. With its classic grey exterior and comfortable grey interior, this Civic offers a timeless appeal that's sure to turn heads.
This well-maintained Honda Civic comes with a comprehensive certification, giving you peace of mind. The Civic's Automatic transmission makes for a smooth driving experience. Inside, you'll find features designed for convenience and connectivity. With only 162,000 km on the odometer, this Civic has plenty of life left. This Civic is ready to hit the road, providing you with years of dependable service.
Here are some of the standout features of this 2013 Honda Civic LX:
- Certified Pre-Owned: Drive with confidence knowing this Civic has undergone a thorough inspection and meets our high standards.
- Bluetooth Connectivity: Seamlessly connect your phone for hands-free calls and audio streaming.
- Fresh Rubber: Equipped with new tires, ensuring optimal grip and a smooth ride on any road.
- Air Conditioning: Stay cool and comfortable, no matter the weather.
- Fuel-Efficient Performance: Enjoy excellent gas mileage, saving you money at the pump.
Powered by AutoIntelligence™ Vehicle information has been generated using artificial intelligence and is provided for informational purposes only. While efforts are made to ensure accuracy, please confirm all details directly with the dealer.
- We finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & Carfax Member,,,
we specialize in Domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget!
Visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Safety
Interior
Power Options
Media / Nav / Comm
Seating
Warranty
Exterior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Auto Expo Inc.
Email Auto Expo Inc.
Auto Expo Inc.
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-208-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing>
519-208-0770