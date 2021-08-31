Menu
2013 Honda Civic

230,465 KM

Details Description Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

RH Auto Sales and Services

226-240-7618

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX

2013 Honda Civic

LX

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

230,465KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 7683790
  VIN: 2hgfg3a5xdh002911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 230,465 KM

Vehicle Description

PRICE REDUCED ,,,,,,,,,,,

RH AUTO SALES AND SERVICES

1408 VICTORIA ST N, UNIT 14, KITCHENER, ON, N2B3E2

226-240-7618 OR CELL 519-731-3041

DON'T MISS THIS BEAUTIFUL HONDA,,,,,

2013 Honda civic coupe 1.8 Liter 4-cylinder, 5 speeds, its reliable car, very good on gas, great condition with 230465 KM very clean in & out, drive smooth, no rust, oil spry yearly

Key-less entry, Power windows, locks, steering, mirrors, tilt steering wheel, rear camera, A/C, Cd player, Bluetooth, and more.........

This car comes with safety, 3 Months warranty first star power train that cover up to $ 1000 per claim & Carfax....

Selling for $ 7495 PLUS TAX, license fee.

Please call 226-240-7618 or text 519-731-3041

RH Auto Sales & Services 1408 Victoria ST, N, # 14, Kitchener ON. N2B 3E2

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Temporary spare tire
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

RH Auto Sales and Services

RH Auto Sales and Services

1408 Victoria St North Unit 14, Kitchener, ON N2B 3E2

226-240-7618

