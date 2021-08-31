2013 Honda Civic

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale $6,495 + taxes & licensing 2 3 0 , 4 6 5 K M Used Excellent Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7859742

7859742 VIN: 2hgfg3a5xdh002911

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 2-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 230,465 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Rear Head Air Bag Emergency Trunk Release Rearview Camera Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Steering Wheel Controls Trip Computer Remote Trunk Release Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Exterior Tinted Glass Alloy Wheels Spoiler Rear Spoiler Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Front Reading Lamps Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Bluetooth Steering Wheel Audio Controls Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Folding Rear Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Heated Front Seat(s) Comfort Sunroof / Moonroof Warranty Warranty Included Additional Features Wheel Covers Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.