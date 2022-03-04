Menu
2013 Honda Civic

157,000 KM

$12,999

+ tax & licensing
$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

2013 Honda Civic

2013 Honda Civic

LX,CERTIFIED,BLUETOOTH,TINTED,5 SPEED,CLEAN CARFAX

2013 Honda Civic

LX,CERTIFIED,BLUETOOTH,TINTED,5 SPEED,CLEAN CARFAX

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

519-208-0770

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,999

+ taxes & licensing

157,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  Listing ID: 8590937
  VIN: 2HGFB2E41DH010230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 157,000 KM

Vehicle Description

5 Speed, A/C, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, Key Less, Tinted, Certified, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, 1.8 L, Gas Saver, Good Running condition, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax:

(((Car-Fax)))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Tinted Glass
Automatic Headlights
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

Auto Expo Inc.

Auto Expo Inc.

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

