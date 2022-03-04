$12,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2013 Honda Civic
LX,CERTIFIED,BLUETOOTH,TINTED,5 SPEED,CLEAN CARFAX
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$12,999
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8590937
- VIN: 2HGFB2E41DH010230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 157,000 KM
Vehicle Description
5 Speed, A/C, Heated Front Seats, Bluetooth, Power Group, Key Less, Tinted, Certified, Clean Car Fax, No Accident, 1.8 L, Gas Saver, Good Running condition, Must See!!!
Click here to view the Car-Fax:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed and UCDA Member Dealer,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.