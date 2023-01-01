$13,499+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-208-0770
2013 Honda Civic
LX,Auto, A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,Heated front Seat
Location
Auto Expo Inc.
450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3
519-208-0770
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$13,499
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9560116
- VIN: 2HGFB2F44DH100986
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 168,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Heated Seats, Bluetooth,Aux & Usb Port, Certified, No Accident, Clean Car-Fax, Good Running Condition, Gas Saver, Must See!!!
Click here to view the Car-Fax please:
We Finance,,,
OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,
We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.