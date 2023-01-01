Menu
2013 Honda Civic

168,000 KM

Details Description Features

$13,499

+ tax & licensing
$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

Auto Expo Inc.

519-208-0770

LX,Auto, A/C,Bluetooth,Certified,Heated front Seat

Location

450 Belmont Avenue West - Unit #2, Kitchener, ON N2M 1N3

Sale

$13,499

+ taxes & licensing

168,000KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9560116
  • VIN: 2HGFB2F44DH100986

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 168,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Auto, A/C, Power Group, Key Less, Heated Seats, Bluetooth,Aux & Usb Port, Certified, No Accident, Clean Car-Fax, Good Running Condition, Gas Saver, Must See!!!

Click here to view the Car-Fax please:

((( Car-Fax )))

We Finance,,,

OMVIC Licensed, UCDA & CarFax Member,,,

We specialize in domestic and import vehicles! Our wide selection offers something for every need and budget! Come visit us @ 450 Belmont Ave West, Kitchener!

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Heated Seats
Warranty Available
Winter Tires
Automatic Headlights
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection

