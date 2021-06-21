2013 Honda CR-V

$14,499 + taxes & licensing 1 0 9 , 2 8 0 K M Used Get Financing

VIN: 2HKRM4H58DH106661

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Taffeta White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 109,280 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Remote power door locks Interior Cruise Control Compass Cargo Area Light Engine Immobilizer Seating Heated Seats Split rear bench Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer AM/FM Stereo Trip Computer MP3 Player Bluetooth Audio controls on steering wheel Integrated roof antenna Total Number of Speakers: 6 Exterior Daytime Running Lights Chrome Grille Front fog/driving lights Steel spare wheel rim Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo Tires: Prefix: P Type of tires: AS Tires: Speed Rating: T Tires: Profile: 65 Windows Sunroof Privacy glass: Deep Safety Stability Control Side Airbag TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag 4-wheel ABS brakes Seatbelt pretensioners: Front Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt Comfort Dual Zone Climate Control Interior air filtration Automatic front air conditioning Dual front air conditioning zones Trim Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery Body-coloured bumpers Suspension Independent Rear Suspension Suspension class: Regular Coil front spring Independent front suspension classification Four-wheel Independent Suspension Coil rear spring Multi-link rear suspension Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars Strut front suspension Security Anti-theft alarm system Audio system security Convenience External temperature display Tilt and telescopic steering wheel Cruise controls on steering wheel Metal-look center console trim Instrumentation: Low fuel level Variable intermittent front wipers Center Console: Full with covered storage Overhead console: Mini with storage Floor mats: Carpet front and rear Cupholders: Front and rear Headlights off auto delay Clock: In-dash Mechanical Permanent locking hubs Additional Features 4 door Rear View Camera Front Reading Lights Radio data system Transmission hill holder Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors Front Ventilated disc brakes Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control Metal-look dash trim Power remote driver mirror adjustment Heated driver mirror Heated passenger mirror Power remote passenger mirror adjustment Bucket front seats Rear seats center armrest Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II Fuel Type: Regular unleaded Regular front stabilizer bar Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam Cargo tie downs Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up Left rear passenger door type: Conventional Rear door type: Liftgate Right rear passenger door type: Conventional Digital Audio Input In-Dash single CD player Braking Assist Wheel Diameter: 17 Rear quarter windows: Wiper park Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear ABS and Driveline Traction Control Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats Wheel Width: 6.5 Three 12V DC power outlets 1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags Speed-proportional electric power steering Seatback storage: 2 Audio system memory card slot Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback Express open/close glass sunroof Video Monitor Location: Front Silver aluminum rims Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity Diameter of tires: 17.0" Tires: Width: 225 mm Overall Width: 1,820 mm Wheelbase: 2,620 mm Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm Fuel Capacity: 58 L Rear Head Room: 980 mm Overall Length: 4,530 mm Curb weight: 1,583 kg Urethane shift knob trim Urethane steering wheel trim Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm Front Head Room: 964 mm Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm Manual child safety locks Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L Rear Leg Room: 972 mm Overall height: 1,654 mm Halogen aero-composite headlights

