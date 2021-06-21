$0 DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE O.A.C. ALL TYPES OF CREDIT ARE WELCOME! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, LOW CREDIT, NEW TO THE COUNTRY, OR EVEN NO CREDIT OUR IN-HOUSE FINANCE MANAGERS WILL WORK WITH YOU TO MAKE A CUSTOM PAYMENT PLAN TO BEST SUIT YOUR INDIVIDUAL SITUATION!
For a fun, versatile SUV that's just the right size, check out the popular Honda CR-V. This 2013 Honda CR-V is for sale today.
In a world filled with to-do lists, the Honda CR-V is designed to adapt to your everyday needs. So whether you're hauling sports gear, picking up groceries, or taking your friends out for a spin, there's plenty of room, and then some. On top of its versatility, you get the fuel efficiency and reliability you'd expect from a Honda. From the modern interior to the sleek exterior, life looks good with a CR-V. This SUV has 109,280 kms. It's taffeta white in colour and is major accident free based on the CARFAX Report . It has an automatic transmission and is powered by a 2.4L I4 16V MPFI DOHC engine. This vehicle has been upgraded with the following features: Sunroof, Heated Seats, Rear View Camera, Bluetooth, Dual Zone Climate Control.
Vehicle Features
Power Windows
Remote power door locks
Cruise Control
Compass
Cargo Area Light
Engine Immobilizer
Heated Seats
Split rear bench
Tachometer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Audio controls on steering wheel
Integrated roof antenna
Total Number of Speakers: 6
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Grille
Front fog/driving lights
Steel spare wheel rim
Spare Tire Mount Location: Inside under cargo
Tires: Prefix: P
Type of tires: AS
Tires: Speed Rating: T
Tires: Profile: 65
Sunroof
Privacy glass: Deep
Stability Control
Side Airbag
TIRE PRESSURE MONITORING SYSTEM
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
4-wheel ABS brakes
Seatbelt pretensioners: Front
Rear center seatbelt: 3-point belt
Dual Zone Climate Control
Interior air filtration
Automatic front air conditioning
Dual front air conditioning zones
Premium Cloth Seat Upholstery
Body-coloured bumpers
Independent Rear Suspension
Suspension class: Regular
Coil front spring
Independent front suspension classification
Four-wheel Independent Suspension
Coil rear spring
Multi-link rear suspension
Front and rear suspension stabilizer bars
Strut front suspension
Anti-theft alarm system
Audio system security
External temperature display
Tilt and telescopic steering wheel
Cruise controls on steering wheel
Metal-look center console trim
Instrumentation: Low fuel level
Variable intermittent front wipers
Center Console: Full with covered storage
Overhead console: Mini with storage
Floor mats: Carpet front and rear
Cupholders: Front and rear
Headlights off auto delay
Clock: In-dash
Permanent locking hubs
4 door
Rear View Camera
Front Reading Lights
Radio data system
Transmission hill holder
Dual Illuminated Vanity Mirrors
Front Ventilated disc brakes
Speed Sensitive Audio Volume Control
Metal-look dash trim
Power remote driver mirror adjustment
Heated driver mirror
Heated passenger mirror
Power remote passenger mirror adjustment
Bucket front seats
Rear seats center armrest
Vehicle Emissions: ULEV II
Fuel Type: Regular unleaded
Regular front stabilizer bar
Rear Stabilizer Bar: Regular
Door reinforcement: Side-impact door beam
Cargo tie downs
Rear area cargo cover: Roll-up
Left rear passenger door type: Conventional
Rear door type: Liftgate
Right rear passenger door type: Conventional
Digital Audio Input
In-Dash single CD player
Braking Assist
Wheel Diameter: 17
Rear quarter windows: Wiper park
Door pockets: Driver, passenger and rear
ABS and Driveline Traction Control
Flip forward cushion/seatback rear seats
Wheel Width: 6.5
Three 12V DC power outlets
1st and 2nd row curtain head airbags
Speed-proportional electric power steering
Seatback storage: 2
Audio system memory card slot
Driver and passenger heated-cushion, driver heated-seatback
Express open/close glass sunroof
Video Monitor Location: Front
Silver aluminum rims
Bluetooth HandsFreeLink wireless phone connectivity
Diameter of tires: 17.0"
Tires: Width: 225 mm
Overall Width: 1,820 mm
Wheelbase: 2,620 mm
Fuel Consumption: Highway: 6.6 L/100 km
Fuel Consumption: City: 9.2 L/100 km
Front Leg Room: 1,050 mm
Fuel Capacity: 58 L
Rear Head Room: 980 mm
Overall Length: 4,530 mm
Curb weight: 1,583 kg
Urethane shift knob trim
Urethane steering wheel trim
Gross vehicle weight: 2,070 kg
Front Hip Room: 1,384 mm
Front Head Room: 964 mm
Rear Shoulder Room: 1,432 mm
Rear Hip Room: 1,349 mm
Front Shoulder Room: 1,489 mm
Manual child safety locks
Max cargo capacity: 2,007 L
Rear Leg Room: 972 mm
Overall height: 1,654 mm
Halogen aero-composite headlights
