2013 Honda CR-V

144,252 KM

Details

$17,499

+ tax & licensing
$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Honda CR-V

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD - LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM!

2013 Honda CR-V

EX-L AWD - LEATHER! SUNROOF! BACK-UP CAM!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree

$17,499

+ taxes & licensing

144,252KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9782845
  • Stock #: 3549

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3549
  • Mileage 144,252 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Well equipped


Another beautiful Honda CR-V EX-L AWD has landed at Fitzgerald Motors with all the right features! This spacious SUV is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Regularly serviced, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful yet fuel efficient 2.4L - 4 cylinder engine with ECON mode, automatic transmission, AWD, back-up camera, alloys, leather interior, heated seats, power driver seat, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, cruise control, steering wheel controls, A/C, AM/FM/AUX/CD, Bluetooth, key-less entry, alarm, and more!


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $17,499 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Seating

Leather Interior

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

AWD
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

