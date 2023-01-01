Menu
2013 Honda Odyssey

198,639 KM

Details

$19,999

$19,999 + tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD!

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring -LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

Logo_AccidentFree_OneOwner

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

198,639KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10012923
  • Stock #: 3592

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3592
  • Mileage 198,639 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- New brakes all around
- New tires all around


Here comes another touring package Honda Odyssey with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very well! Single owner van that has been very well maintained since new! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!


Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot detection, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, memory seats, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more


Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 8.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC


Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com


* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Bluetooth

Windows

Sunroof
Rear Defrost

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
Dual Power Seats

Comfort

Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL

Additional Features

Entertainment Package
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Power Rear Door / Hatch

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

