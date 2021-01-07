Menu
2013 Honda Odyssey

69,726 KM

Details Description Features

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD!

2013 Honda Odyssey

Touring - LEATHER! NAV! BACK-UP CAM! BSM! DVD!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

69,726KM
Used
  Stock #: 2636

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 69,726 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer maintained
- Single Owner
- Low mileage

Here comes another touring package Honda Odyssey with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger minivan is in excellent condition in and out and has been Honda serviced since day one! Must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, navigation system, back-up camera, blind spot detection, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, memory seats, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more! Too many features to list!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $19,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Sliding Doors
Cruise Control
Steering Wheel Controls
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Tilt Steering Wheel
Dual Climate Control
Automatic climate control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Trip Computer
Bluetooth
Sunroof
Rear Defrost
MOONROOF
Leather Interior
Memory Seats
8 PASSENGER
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Dual Power Seats
Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel
Entertainment Package
Xenon Lights
Automatic lights
Fully loaded
BACKUP SENSORS
HID Lights
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
SIDE WINDOW SUNSHADES
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Side Turning Signals
Power Rear Door / Hatch
Trailer Hitch / Tow Package

