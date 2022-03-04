Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Honda Odyssey

193,131 KM

Details Description Features

$13,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

Fitzgerald Motors

519-579-4995

Contact Seller
2013 Honda Odyssey

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! POWER DOORS!

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Honda Odyssey

EX - BACK-UP CAM! HEATED SEATS! POWER DOORS!

Location

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

519-579-4995

  1. 8470911
  2. 8470911
  3. 8470911
  4. 8470911
  5. 8470911
  6. 8470911
  7. 8470911
  8. 8470911
  9. 8470911
  10. 8470911
  11. 8470911
  12. 8470911
  13. 8470911
  14. 8470911
  15. 8470911
  16. 8470911
  17. 8470911
  18. 8470911
  19. 8470911
  20. 8470911
  21. 8470911
  22. 8470911
  23. 8470911
  24. 8470911
  25. 8470911
  26. 8470911
  27. 8470911
  28. 8470911
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

$13,999

+ taxes & licensing

193,131KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8470911
  • Stock #: 3137

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 3137
  • Mileage 193,131 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Highlights:
- Accident free
- Timing belt service completed
- 8 passenger

Here comes another desirable Honda Odyssey EX with all the right features! This 8 passenger minivan is in great condition in and out and drives very smooth! Well taken care of, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!

Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L - 6 cylinder engine with ECO mode, automatic transmission, back-up camera, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), cloth interior, heated seats, alloys, power sliding doors, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power driver seat, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more!

Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
ONLY $13,999 PLUS HST & LIC

Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com

* Even though we take reasonable precautions to ensure that the information provided is accurate and up to date, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify all information directly with Fitzgerald Motors to ensure its exactitude.

Vehicle Features

Security System
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Automatic climate control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
Side Airbags
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Dual front airbags
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Sliding Doors
Power Steering
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
CD Player
Bluetooth
Intermittent Wipers
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Rear Defrost
Dual Climate Control
REAR CLIMATE CONTROL
8 PASSENGER
Heated Side Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Aux in
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Compass Direction
Electronic Stability Control ESC
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Backup / Rear View Camera

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Fitzgerald Motors

2018 BMW 2-Series 23...
 70,934 KM
$33,999 + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Sienna L...
 156,376 KM
$18,999 + tax & lic
2012 Acura TSX Tech ...
 159,703 KM
$14,999 + tax & lic

Email Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

Fitzgerald Motors

380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2

Call Dealer

519-579-XXXX

(click to show)

519-579-4995

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory