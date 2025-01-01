Menu
Account
Sign In
4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.<br><br><br>Reviews:<br> * Pilot owners tend to rate a multitude of characteristics highly, including seat comfort, abundant storage facilities, overall flexibility, a great driving position, confident all-surface traction and an overall blend of go-anywhere, anytime size, flexibility and capability. Source: autoTRADER.ca<p></p> <p>AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE</p> <p></p> <p>Vehicle Sold AS-IS The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.</p>

2013 Honda Pilot

295,615 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Watch This Vehicle
12979945

2013 Honda Pilot

EX-L | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE |

Location

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2

548-490-3809

  1. 12979945
  2. 12979945
  3. 12979945
  4. 12979945
  5. 12979945
  6. 12979945
  7. 12979945
  8. 12979945
  9. 12979945
  10. 12979945
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
295,615KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN 5FNYF4H52DB502251

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 295,615 KM

Vehicle Description

4D Sport Utility 3.5L V6 SOHC i-VTEC 24V 5-Speed Automatic 4WD 4WD, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: XM, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Trimmed Seating Surfaces, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.


Reviews:
* Pilot owners tend to rate a multitude of characteristics highly, including seat comfort, abundant storage facilities, overall flexibility, a great driving position, confident all-surface traction and an overall blend of go-anywhere, anytime size, flexibility and capability. Source: autoTRADER.ca



AS-IS PRE-OWNED VEHICLE





Vehicle Sold "AS-IS" The motor vehicle sold is being sold as is and is not represented as being in road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the buyers expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

4x4
5 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Kitchener Hyundai

Used 2023 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Hyundai KONA 1.6T N Line w/Ultimate Package 113,517 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE for sale in Kitchener, ON
2023 Mitsubishi Outlander SE 47,409 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred PREFERRED | MANUAL | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | for sale in Kitchener, ON
2019 Hyundai Elantra Preferred PREFERRED | MANUAL | AS IS YOU SAFETY YOU SAVE | 168,753 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Kitchener Hyundai

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Kitchener Hyundai

Kitchener Hyundai

44 Alpine Rd, Kitchener, ON N2E 1A2
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

548-490-XXXX

(click to show)

548-490-3809

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Kitchener Hyundai

548-490-3809

2013 Honda Pilot