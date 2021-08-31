2013 Honda Pilot

+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Highlights:
- Dealer serviced
- Timing belt replaced
- 8 passenger
Here comes another spacious Honda Pilot Touring with all the right equipment! This 8 passenger SUV is in excellent condition in and out and has been dealer maintained it's entire life! Very smooth driving SUV, must be seen and driven to be appreciated!
Equipped with the powerful and fuel efficient 3.5L 6 cylinder engine, automatic transmission, 4WD, navigation system, back-up camera, rear entertainment DVD, 8 passenger seating, digital climate control (driver/passenger/rear), leather interior, heated seats, sunroof, alloys, power windows, power locks, power mirrors, power seats, power trunk, memory seats, steering wheel audio controls, Bluetooth, AM/FM/CD/AUX, cruise control, A/C, key-less entry, alarm, and more! Too many features to list!
Certified!
Carfax Available
Extended Warranty Available!
Financing Available for as low as 5.99% O.A.C
ONLY $21,488 PLUS HST & LIC
Please call us at 519-579-4995 for any questions you have or drop by FITZGERALD MOTORS located at 380 Courtland Ave East. Kitchener, ON for a test drive! Visit us online at www.fitzgeraldmotors.com
380 Courtland Ave East, Kitchener, ON N2G 2W2