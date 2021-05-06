Menu
2013 Hyundai Accent

175,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ tax & licensing
Paycan Motors Ltd

519-742-3497

Contact Seller
GLS

Location

Paycan Motors Ltd

1278 Victoria Street North, Kitchener, ON N2B 3C9

519-742-3497

175,000KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7092160
  • Stock #: PC1047
  • VIN: KMHCU4AE6DU291830

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # PC1047
  • Mileage 175,000 KM

Vehicle Description

HERE IS A VERY ECONOMICAL RELIABLE CAR WITH MOST OPTION AND LOOKI

ING AND DRIVING GREAT SOLD CERTIFIED COME CHECK IT OUT OR CALL 5197423497 FOR AN APPOINTMENT

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Fog Lamps
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Aluminum Wheels
Rear Defrost
Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Generic Sun/Moonroof
Requires Subscription

More inventory From Paycan Motors Ltd

2013 Hyundai Accent ...
 175,000 KM
$5,995 + tax & lic
2006 Toyota Corolla LE
 245,000 KM
$3,495 + tax & lic
2011 Mazda CX-9 GS AWD
 174,000 KM
$7,795 + tax & lic

519-742-3497

